BUDAPEST, Dec 5 Hungary's industrial output rose by an annual 1.7 percent in October based on preliminary unadjusted data, below a 6.1 percent forecast, after a 7.6 percent rise in September, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday. On a monthly basis, output fell by 2.6 percent as vehicle manufacturing showed a lot weaker growth dynamic and other manufacturing sectors like food and chemicals also suffered, the KSH said. In the first ten months, output was 7.8 percent higher than in the same period a year earlier. KSH STATISTICIAN MIKLOS SCHINDELE "Production is halting, or at least growing less rapidly. The driver of the recent period's industry output growth was the automotive industry, and one big auto maker scaled back production." "That said it was not only the automotive industry but other manufacturing sectors as well, the food industry, chemicals and metals manufacturing also moderated." "The decline showed up in exports too, mainly because the vehicle industry's production is nearly exclusively for exports." "Domestic sales, which in dynamic periods expanded, now receded too." INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT (pct change) Oct '14 Sept '14 Oct '13 Month-on-month (adjusted) -2.6 2.7 0.5 Year-on-year (adjusted) 1.7 5.2 5.2 Year-on-year (unadjusted) 1.7 7.6 5.2 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)