BRIEF-Lawton Development to pay no div for FY 2016
April 17 Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/S2c84q Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BUDAPEST, Dec 5 Hungary's industrial output rose by an annual 1.7 percent in October based on preliminary unadjusted data, below a 6.1 percent forecast, after a 7.6 percent rise in September, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday. On a monthly basis, output fell by 2.6 percent as vehicle manufacturing showed a lot weaker growth dynamic and other manufacturing sectors like food and chemicals also suffered, the KSH said. In the first ten months, output was 7.8 percent higher than in the same period a year earlier. KSH STATISTICIAN MIKLOS SCHINDELE "Production is halting, or at least growing less rapidly. The driver of the recent period's industry output growth was the automotive industry, and one big auto maker scaled back production." "That said it was not only the automotive industry but other manufacturing sectors as well, the food industry, chemicals and metals manufacturing also moderated." "The decline showed up in exports too, mainly because the vehicle industry's production is nearly exclusively for exports." "Domestic sales, which in dynamic periods expanded, now receded too." INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT (pct change) Oct '14 Sept '14 Oct '13 Month-on-month (adjusted) -2.6 2.7 0.5 Year-on-year (adjusted) 1.7 5.2 5.2 Year-on-year (unadjusted) 1.7 7.6 5.2 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
April 17 Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/S2c84q Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 1.5 million yuan to 2 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (8.0 million yuan)