BUDAPEST, Dec 12 Hungary's industrial output
rose by an annual 1.7 percent in October based on
final unadjusted data, the same as a preliminary estimate, the
Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.
On a monthly basis, output fell by 2.6 percent as vehicle
manufacturing showed weaker growth dynamic and other sectors
like food and chemicals also suffered, the KSH said.
In the first ten months, output was 7.8 percent higher than
in the same period a year earlier.
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT (pct change)
Oct '14 Sept '14 Oct '13
Month-on-month (adjusted) -2.6 2.7 0.5
Year-on-year (adjusted) 1.7 5.2 5.2
Year-on-year (unadjusted) 1.7 7.6 5.2
NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day
adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of
working days.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)