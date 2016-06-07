BUDAPEST, June 7 Hungary's industrial output
grew by an annual 5.3 percent in April based on
preliminary unadjusted data after an unexpected 4.6 percent drop
in March, the Central Statistics Office said on Tuesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to rise by
0.2 percent in annual terms.
On a monthly basis, output in April was 5.4 percent above
March levels, a level of monthly growth last seen in January
2011, the first growth phase after a big drop experienced during
the 2008-2009 economic crisis.
On a working-day-adjusted basis, output grew by 5.3 percent
year-on-year in April, the KSH said.
KSH STATISTICIAN MIKLOS SCHINDELE
"Industry output indeed grew significantly. It had a wide
base in every major manufacturing segment except food
production. Domestic demand was robust, as were exports.
"This is a major jump seen after month after month of slow
decline for the better part of the past half year."
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT April 2016 March 2016 April 2015
Unadjusted y/y 5.3 -4.6 6.3
Adjusted y/y 5.3 -2.4 6.3
m/m 5.4 -1.1 -0.2
NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day
adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of
working days.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)