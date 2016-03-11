BUDAPEST, March 11 Hungary's industrial output dropped by an annual 0.2 percent in January based on final data, the same as a preliminary estimate, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday. On a monthly basis, output in January was 0.1 percent below December levels. On a working-day-adjusted basis, output increased by 2.2 percent year-on-year in January, the KSH said. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT Jan Dec Jan '15 Unadjusted y/y -0.2 9.4 6.6 Adjusted y/y 2.2 6.8 9.1 m/m -0.1 -0.7 4.6 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)