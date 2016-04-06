BUDAPEST, April 6 Hungary's industrial output rose by an annual 6.3 percent in February after a 0.2 percent drop in January based on preliminary unadjusted data, coming in line with analyst forecasts, the Central Statistics Office KSH said on Wednesday. On a monthly basis, output in February was 0.8 percent below January levels. On a working-day-adjusted basis, output increased by 1.8 percent year on year in February - the lowest working day adjusted figure since October 2014, the KSH said. KSH statistician Miklos Schindele: "The working day adjusted figure is the lowest since a similar reading in October 2014. It was lower than this the last time in July 2013. "Vehicle manufacturing and food production stagnated on an annual, working day adjusted basis, while the energy industry even saw some decline possibly due to an unseasonably warm February. Those three branches account for 40 percent of industry output. "Other industries showed some growth, however. "A slight decline in growth has continued on a working day adjusted basis for the fourth month now." INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT Feb '16 Jan '16 Feb '15 Unadjusted y/y 6.3 -0.2 5.9 Adjusted y/y 1.8 2.2 5.9 m/m -0.8 -0.1 -0.7 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)