BUDAPEST, April 13 Hungary's industrial output rose by an annual 6.3 percent in February after a 0.2 percent drop in January based on final unadjusted data, the Central Statistics Office KSH said on Wednesday. On a monthly basis, output in February was 0.8 percent below January levels. On a working-day-adjusted basis, output increased by 1.8 percent year on year in February, the KSH said. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT Feb '16 Jan '16 Feb '15 Unadjusted y/y 6.3 -0.2 5.9 Adjusted y/y 1.8 2.1 5.9 m/m -0.8 -0.1 -0.7 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)