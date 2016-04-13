BUDAPEST, April 13 Hungary's industrial output
rose by an annual 6.3 percent in February after a
0.2 percent drop in January based on final unadjusted data, the
Central Statistics Office KSH said on Wednesday.
On a monthly basis, output in February was 0.8 percent below
January levels. On a working-day-adjusted basis, output
increased by 1.8 percent year on year in February, the KSH said.
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT Feb '16 Jan '16 Feb '15
Unadjusted y/y 6.3 -0.2 5.9
Adjusted y/y 1.8 2.1 5.9
m/m -0.8 -0.1 -0.7
NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day
adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of
working days.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)