BUDAPEST, June 14 Hungary's industrial output grew by an annual 5.3 percent in April based on final unadjusted data, unchanged from a first estimate, the Central Statistics Office said on Tuesday. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT April 2016 March 2016 April 2015 Unadjusted y/y 5.3 -4.6 6.3 Adjusted y/y 5.3 -2.4 6.3 m/m 5.4 -1.1 -1.6 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)