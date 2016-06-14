BRIEF-Wasgau Produktions & Handels adjusts forecast for FY 2017
* NOW SEES FOR H1 GROUP EBIT IN CORRIDOR OF EUR 5.0 TO 5.5 MILLION AND FOR H2 GROUP EBIT IN CORRIDOR OF 5.5 TO 6.0 MILLION EUR
BUDAPEST, June 14 Hungary's industrial output grew by an annual 5.3 percent in April based on final unadjusted data, unchanged from a first estimate, the Central Statistics Office said on Tuesday. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT April 2016 March 2016 April 2015 Unadjusted y/y 5.3 -4.6 6.3 Adjusted y/y 5.3 -2.4 6.3 m/m 5.4 -1.1 -1.6 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees