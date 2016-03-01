By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, March 1
BUDAPEST, March 1 Hungary's ruling party on
Tuesday pushed a bill through parliament limiting public access
to financial data of companies owned by the National Bank, such
as the Budapest Stock Exchange, ignoring critics who said it was
violating the constitution.
Since coming to power in 2010, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's
rightwing Fidesz party has redrawn hundreds of laws, and taken
control of state media and several public institutions, which
critics said eroded democratic checks and balances.
The central bank, run by Orban's ally, Governor Gyorgy
Matolcsy, has set up six educational foundations, granting them
about 245 billion forints ($856 million) in 2014. It also partly
or wholly owns business units such as the Budapest Stock
Exchange where it bought a majority stake last November.
Using a strong majority in parliament, Fidesz passed a bill
on Tuesday saying the foundations were now fully controlled by
their curators, and so their assets no longer qualifed as public
assets.
The bill allows for the data of business units partially or
wholly owned by the central bank to be classified for up to 10
years if releasing it is deemed to harm the bank's monetary or
foreign exchange policy interests.
Attila Peterfalvi, head of the National Authority for Data
Protection and Freedom of Information, in a letter to parliament
on Tuesday criticised the central bank law amendment saying it
conflicted with the constitution in several places.
"The assets managed by foundations of the central bank
qualify as public money," Peterfalvi said.
He said the transparent operation of public bodies was "a
cornerstone of democracy".
"The bill does not detail ... access to which data can be
restricted and which cannot," Peterfalvi said, referring to
companies owned by the NBH.
In a heated debate in parliament, opposition politicians
accusing Orban's ruling party of trying to hide corruption by
limiting public scrutiny.
"It's clear what this is all about: you submit bills each
week to parliament in order to avoid being held accountable in
2018 (when the next election is due)," said Andras Schiffer,
leader of the small green liberal opposition party LMP.
"These laws will go to the rubbish bin in 2018, and those
who stole public money based on such laws will go to prison."
The central bank did not reply to emailed Reuters questions.
On Monday it said the modified law "would continue ensure
the control of the bank's transparent operation."
Fidesz said the new law was in line with the constitution.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Richard Balmforth)