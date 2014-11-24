* Mandatory private funds were key in 1997 pension reform
* State has diverted fees, nationalised most funds already
* Takeover necessary so nobody is left without pension -govt
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Nov 24 Hungary's mandatory private
pension funds could be eliminated by the end of this year if a
new government measure that requires a highly active membership
is passed, the largest fund's operator told Reuters.
The government has already been tapping the private schemes
since 2010 for 360 billion forints ($1.5 billion) a year to cut
the state budget deficit.
"The modification of the law on private pensions and pension
funds... practically means all private pension funds operating
in Hungary will have to close down," market-leading Horizont
Private Pension Fund told Reuters in an emailed statement on
Monday.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has often come into
conflict with business lobbies and the European Union over
measures including windfall taxes, constitutional changes and a
strict media law.
It announced plans on Friday to require private pension
schemes to show at least 70 percent of members have been paying
monthly fees in the past six months or to close down. The law
could take effect on Jan. 1.
Mandatory private funds, running alongside the state pension
system and elective private pension funds, were central to a
1997 scheme to reduce state spending.
But Orban's government went on to nationalise more than 90
percent of their assets, worth about $12 billion. Members could
declare an intent to keep their savings with the funds, but few
did so.
Typically only about 10 percent of members pay a monthly fee
at mandatory private pension funds.
"It is probably clear to the lawmakers that none of the
funds that currently operate satisfy this criterion," Horizont
said.
Horizont said a survey showed 95 percent of clients who
opted to keep their mandatory private accounts were happy with
that decision and would not opt back into the state system.
"These people are automatically forced back into the social
security system and their wealth is transferred to the state
budget," Horizont said. "All that based on a law that is
retroactive, so impossible to adjust to."
Horizont said the four operating mandatory funds had about
200 billion forints in assets which could now go to the state.
The government said it wanted to ensure nobody is left
without pension coverage.
"In the last few years only about 60,000 people (out of 10
million Hungarians) were left in mandatory private pension
funds, and even they don't pay monthly contributions," Varga
told public radio Kossuth on Monday.
(1 US dollar = 245.3300 Hungarian forint)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)