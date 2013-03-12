BUDAPEST, March 12 Below are selected comments
from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the central
European country's economy. For the main story, pls see
ON BANK OWNERSHIP
"A significant part of the Hungarian banking system is in
foreign hands. When trouble hits the banking system then foreign
banks begin treating their problems by reducing their loan books
in foreign countries. The more serious their problems are, the
more drastic and faster this contraction is, shutting a given
country's businesses out of lending. That's what happened in
Hungary.
"The moral of this is singular: it is not healthy that the
owners of the Hungarian banking system are foreigners to the
extent that they are, because it comes back to hit us the most
in a crisis situation.
"Therefore - obviously respecting international agreements
and relevant economic norms - we must strive to increase
Hungarian ownership in the Hungarian banking system. The
government has a target number about that, we would like for the
Hungarian banking system to be at least 50 percent Hungarian
owned.
"As you know the state acquired a stake in (savings
cooperative) Takarekbank. We will try to transform the savings
cooperatives into a system that can handle nationwide lending.
That work has started. As you probably see there are changes
around the national post as well - there are institutions in the
state realm that can handle financial transactions and such
matters. We are working on how to bring them together in a way
that would make financing the Hungarian economy easier."
ON INTEREST RATES
"Under current circumstances, when an entrepreneur goes into
a bank for a loan he can hardly get anything cheaper than 8-10
percent. I can tell you there are very few businesses in Hungary
that could make the kind of profit you need to pay back that
loan without a problem.
"Without trying to tell the central bank what to do, it is a
key question that the interest rate level in Hungary become
lower, that in some way the government, the central bank,
business associations and others can present a plan to
businesses that enables them to take out corporate loans not
just a little, but significantly below 8-10 percent."
ON FX LENDING
"The issue of foreign currency loans is one of national
sovereignty as well. Of course it is a matter of living
standards, family housing, businesses making it or not, but in
my mind it is fundamentally a matter of sovereignty. Because if
our foreign currency debt exceeds a certain level - be it the
state, local governments or businesses - it means that even as
we have our own currency, which is an advantage versus the euro
zone, we cannot take the advantages because the foreign currency
loans keep us captives of our foreign exchange policy.
"There is one way to break free: if we break free of foreign
currency lending. You probably watch as we strive to renew our
expiring foreign currency state debt in forints. We did the same
thing with families because household mortgages are the most
pressing problem.
"But we need to pay attention to small business loans as
well. Thus far we have not been able to do anything through
fiscal means to convert the foreign currency loans of small
businesses into forints. That is a problem. The truth is that
there wasn't any more money in the budget than needed for the
early mortgage repayment scheme and the conversion cap scheme.
But in this half year we need to find financial programmes that
would enable small businesses to convert their earlier foreign
currency loans under favourable, perhaps even attractive,
conditions."
GROWTH
"Not even our most ardent opponents argue whether there will
be growth in 2014 in Hungary. There is complete agreement about
that: in 2014 there will be palpable growth in Hungary. The
debate is about whether there will be growth already in 2013.
"Once already we have been able to grow during the crisis,
in 2012. Therefore I am one of those who say there will be
growth in 2013 already. In the budget we reckoned with a growth
of 0.7 - 0.9 percent, and I would be very disappointed if we do
not exceed that number measurably this year.
"I do not think it's impossible that from July 1 we will
launch job protection schemes similar to the one we launched in
January this year. If the fiscal figures come in nicely, and
let's not exclude that, then using and expanding further such
tools may be an option."
ON FREEDOM TO ACT
"I see a country full of doubt. I must tell you we are
doomed with that attitude. It won't work like this. A country
that does not dare to set the goal to stand on its own two feet
- including its property, its jobs, its financing, and even its
biological survival - if it does not believe it can do that then
that nation must perish. It has no place. It will fail in the
competition of nations. It will perish in a biological,
financial and competitive sense.
"We have more than a chance to survive. We have our own
future. But to get there we must get back our freedom to act.
Politicians cannot shrug and say 'it's not my fault, you know,
those people in Moscow, in Brussels, in Washington...' It's
always someone else, never us.
"Therefore the entire IMF problem is about a lot more than
just the IMF and the country's financing. It's about whether we
can prove that even when cornered we can make a national policy
that can help us find our friends among our enemies, create
alliances and remain standing on our own two feet.
"And observe: what we asked from the IMF, they would not
give us. They did not offer us the Flexible Credit Line, and
they threatened us that if we didn't take what they offered
instead we would collapse. The IMF saga is about a lot more than
the fact that we did not collapse, that it turned out we could
go to the market and take a loan not for 3 years like the IMF
offered but for 5, 10 years and get the loans we need for the
Hungarian economy to function. That we can keep the Hungarian
economy running even without the contributions from
international institutions.
"In reality, this story was about whether we believe we can
stand on our own two feet. The struggle to regain our freedom to
act is our most important struggle, which you can call a freedom
fight, seeing as we are considered 19th century, but the exact
way to put it is the struggle to regain our freedom to act.
"Energy price charts tell us the same story. That we have a
crisis that shakes everyone while a couple of sectors, ones that
are mostly foreign owned, look like they operate in a crisis
free environment. Obviously we won't accept that situation.
"Now, when the immediate reflex comes, saying this conflicts
with investment protection agreements, what will Mrs. Merkel
say, what will he or she say - you can't govern like that. You
can't live like that. Therefore the Hungarian government's
policy to increase its freedom to act, its autonomy, belongs
right amongst the most important issues of economic policy, even
if one cannot describe it through numbers but in ways that I
just tried."