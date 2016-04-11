BUDAPEST, April 11 Hungary's government will propose scrapping a 2015 law that forced retail stores to stay closed on Sundays, a major bone of contention between the ruling Fidesz party and the leftist opposition, which initiated a referendum on the subject.

Antal Rogan, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet chief, told a news conference on Monday that the government wanted to avoid a referendum that he said was unnecessary because the government has recognised that the law was not popular.

"The ban ... has proved divisive," Rogan said. "We could not convince people that this is a successful measure from their point of view. (They perceived) that it made the everyday lives of families more difficult."

The relevant law will revert to its status before March 15 2015, when the change took effect. The government will send its proposal to Parliament later on Monday and the old regulation could come back to force by the end of the week, Rogan said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Gergely Szakacs)