| GYOMAENDROD, Hungary, June 15
glitzy restaurants in Budapest, in muddy stalls in the Hungarian
plains, ancient-looking hairy pigs promise to help transform the
cuisine of the country, and possibly the world.
The "mangalica" pig was once ubiquitous, kept mostly for its
massive layers of fat. It nearly went extinct as pork production
was industrialised during Communism, when other pig species that
produced more meat squeezed it out.
Since 1989, a small group of breeders has saved all four
mangalica varietals. The black version, thought extinct until
recently, was the last to be rescued. A few dozen black
mangalicas now root around at a Gyomaendrod pig farm. Their
genes fill the last missing spots in the mangalica breed.
"We are just about done saving the mangalica," said Peter
Toth, the breeder who has led the effort. He also plans to boost
the mangalica's commercial use, raising its numbers several
times over from about 10,000 sows now.
"It's a good beginning," he said. "We need to eat it to save
it. If we don't eat mangalica, it will disappear again."
His timing could hardly be better. World markets pick up
high-quality organic foods in a snap, and Hungarian cuisine -
full of paprika-infused heavy dishes popularised during
Communism - is rediscovering its roots.
In this renaissance, fat is no longer a hindrance: it is a
selling point. Mangalica fat is so soft it's easy to poke a
naked finger through it, and it infuses the pork with such taste
that chefs compare it with the best Spanish hams.
"It is really good, and its main feature is the fat," said
Lajos Biro, head chef at Bock Bisztro, a Budapest restaurant.
"Mangalica is somewhere between the Spanish Serrano and Iberico
hams in quality."
Hungary's first Michelin-starred restaurant, Costes, has
used mangalica for years, although international demand is now
so strong that they often have to buy theirs from Austria
instead of Hungary.
"When I came to Hungary seven years ago, the first thing
they told me was you need to try this," Costes chef Miguel Rocha
Vieira said as he prepared a mangalica dish recently. He served
it with seasonal green peas and fava beans, melting a thin layer
of mangalica fat on top of the greens with a blow torch.
"People tend to say you cannot serve pink pork," he said.
"Look at this piece: it's pink. You control the temperature, and
with the fat content, this is a beautiful dish."
