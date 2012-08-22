BUDAPEST Aug 22 Hungary expects a major debate
with the European Union over government plans to transform
energy distribution in the household sector into a "non-profit
activity", Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.
"There will be another big debate, namely over the
transformation of services related to utilities," Orban told an
annual meeting of Hungarian diplomats.
"The shipment, distribution and trade of energy in the
household sector can easily be a non-profit activity."
He said the government needed to find a solution that did
not infringe the principles of the single market and the free
movement of capital. Orban did not elaborate.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)