* Wants "non-profit" energy distribution for households
* Levied windfall taxes on banks, telecoms to stabilise
budget
(Adds background, analyst comment)
BUDAPEST Aug 22 Hungary expects heated debate
with the European Union over government plans to transform
energy distribution in the household sector into a "non-profit
activity", Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.
Orban's conservative government has often been at odds with
Brussels over controversial policies such as Europe's highest
bank levy or hefty windfall taxes on selected business sectors.
These new taxes have helped stabilise the budget but have
contributed to an erosion of investor confidence in the
government's unconventional policies.
"There will be another big debate (with Brussels), namely
over the transformation of services related to utilities," Orban
told an annual meeting of Hungarian diplomats.
"The shipment, distribution and trade of energy in the
household sector can easily be a non-profit activity."
He said the government needed to find a solution that did
not infringe the principles of the single market and the free
movement of capital. Orban did not give any more details.
Hungary is in talks with the EU and IMF about a financing
backstop which the country needs to cut high borrowing costs.
Limiting utility price increases was one of the key pledges
of Orban's Fidesz party ahead of 2010 elections which Fidesz
swept with a two-thirds parliamentary majority.
Hungary's energy utility sector is mostly foreign-owned,
with Germany's E.ON, RWE and France's EDF
, and GDF Suez among the main players. The
companies were not immediately available for comment.
"Due to a lack of details it is hard to interpret these
comments. The investment policies of these companies depend on
their earnings prospects," said Tamas Pletser, sector analyst at
ING in Budapest.
With an older tax levied on the telecommunications sector in
2010 already challenged at an EU court, the government levied a
new tax on phone calls and text messages from July to raise
revenue as the economy is mired in a recession.
On Wednesday Orban defended these measures, saying they
helped avoid painful wage and pension cuts employed elsewhere in
Europe and were vital elements of Hungary's crisis management
plan, adding the taxes would remain part of the Hungarian
economy for the next two decades.
He said such bitterly criticised steps, including the
elimination of mandatory private pension funds, helped the
government avoid austerity.
Public support for Orban's Fidesz party has crumbled since
the last elections, and is at around 16-18 percent according to
the latest polls, while over half of the electorate are
undecided. The next elections are due in 2014.
In his speech, Orban also ruled out any cuts in pensions,
saying Hungary's 3 million pensioners, or nearly a third of the
population, were a key demographic segment and their support for
democracy was a mainstay of Hungarian politics.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; editing by
James Jukwey)