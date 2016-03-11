BUDAPEST, March 11 Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 4.8 percent in January after a 5.2 percent year-on-year rise in December, data showed on Friday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices rose by 10.5 percent from the previous year, while livestock and related product prices were down by 4.7 percent in December, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)