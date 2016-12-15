BUDAPEST Dec 15 Hungarian agricultural producer
prices fell by an annual 5.2 percent in October, sinking deeper
into negative territory after a -3.8 percent annual reading in
September, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.
Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices declined by 9.7 percent
from the previous year, while livestock and related product
prices were 2.6 percent higher in October.
In the January-October period, agricultural producer prices
were down 2.3 percent from the same period a year earlier.
