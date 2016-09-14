BUDAPEST, Sept 14 Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 1.2 percent in July, retreating from 1.5 percent in June, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices rose by 1.2 percent from the previous year, while livestock and related product prices were 1.1 percent higher in July.

In the January-July period, agricultural producer prices were unchanged over the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)