(Adds detail)

BUDAPEST Aug 18 Hungary's chief prosecutor has asked parliament to lift the immunity of a ruling-party lawmaker who is suspected of corruption involving public funds, and the legislator said he would seek to have his immunity lifted.

Prosecution spokesman Geza Fazekas told reporters Roland Mengyi was suspected of an attempted misuse of public funds and abuse of the powers of his office. The case involves five other suspects, Fazekas said.

Shortly afterwards, Mengyi issued a statement that said, in full: "I will cooperate with the authorities fully and ask Parliament to lift my immunity in order to clarify the reality as soon as possible." Mengyi has previously denied wrongdoing, according to a statement by the ruling party, Fidesz, published in local media.

Since coming to power in 2010, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has redrawn hundreds of laws and taken control of state media and several public institutions, which critics say has eroded democratic checks and balances.

Prosecutors say Mengyi said he would use his influence as a lawmaker to ensure that a programme devoted to social co-operatives received 500 million forints ($1.83 million) worth of European Union funds when it was launched.

The prosecutors said Mengyi had asked for 5 million forints as a "constitutional expense" to ensure that the co-operatives involved would receive the funds and for a further 5 million forints after they got the funding.

"The parties involved had no intention of implementing the objective of the application," a statement by the prosecutors said. "On the contrary, their intention was to use part of the awarded funds to boost their private wealth."

Under the scheme developed by the suspects, prosecutors said the social co-operatives involved would have received just 10 percent of the funds awarded. The rest would be paid as kickbacks to the suspected ring leaders.

The prosecutors said in the end no funds were lost under the programme, because applications were rejected for formal errors and missing criteria. Mengyi had also paid back the 5 million forints through an intermediary, the prosecutors said.

Fazekas added that two suspects were detained and three more were under house arrest. Prosecutors can quiz Mengyi as a suspect only after any parliament decision to lift his immunity.

($1 = 273.8600 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Larry King)