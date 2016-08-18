(Adds detail)
BUDAPEST Aug 18 Hungary's chief prosecutor has
asked parliament to lift the immunity of a ruling-party lawmaker
who is suspected of corruption involving public funds, and the
legislator said he would seek to have his immunity lifted.
Prosecution spokesman Geza Fazekas told reporters Roland
Mengyi was suspected of an attempted misuse of public funds and
abuse of the powers of his office. The case involves five other
suspects, Fazekas said.
Shortly afterwards, Mengyi issued a statement that said, in
full: "I will cooperate with the authorities fully and ask
Parliament to lift my immunity in order to clarify the reality
as soon as possible." Mengyi has previously denied wrongdoing,
according to a statement by the ruling party, Fidesz, published
in local media.
Since coming to power in 2010, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's
government has redrawn hundreds of laws and taken control of
state media and several public institutions, which critics say
has eroded democratic checks and balances.
Prosecutors say Mengyi said he would use his influence as a
lawmaker to ensure that a programme devoted to social
co-operatives received 500 million forints ($1.83 million) worth
of European Union funds when it was launched.
The prosecutors said Mengyi had asked for 5 million forints
as a "constitutional expense" to ensure that the co-operatives
involved would receive the funds and for a further 5 million
forints after they got the funding.
"The parties involved had no intention of implementing the
objective of the application," a statement by the prosecutors
said. "On the contrary, their intention was to use part of the
awarded funds to boost their private wealth."
Under the scheme developed by the suspects, prosecutors said
the social co-operatives involved would have received just 10
percent of the funds awarded. The rest would be paid as
kickbacks to the suspected ring leaders.
The prosecutors said in the end no funds were lost under the
programme, because applications were rejected for formal errors
and missing criteria. Mengyi had also paid back the 5 million
forints through an intermediary, the prosecutors said.
Fazekas added that two suspects were detained and three more
were under house arrest. Prosecutors can quiz Mengyi as a
suspect only after any parliament decision to lift his immunity.
($1 = 273.8600 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Larry King)