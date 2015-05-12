BUDAPEST May 12 Thousands of Hungarian health care workers protested in Budapest on Tuesday to demand higher wages and secure career paths so they are not forced to leave for higher-paid jobs in western countries.

The protest was one of the largest this year, with health care workers staging two simultaneous marches in the capital. One group was clad in white and the other black to accentuate the dire situation they feel they are in.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's centre-right government has faced protests since last year over policy missteps, warming relations to Russia and a perception that some members of the ruling elite use their posts to enrich themselves.

The ruling Fidesz party's support has dropped dramatically and the radical nationalist Jobbik party has all but caught up with it in polls as the electorate feels that the economy's recovery has yet to trickle down to them.

The protesters scoffed at recent growth numbers showing that Hungary's economy expanded by 3.6 percent in 2014.

"We would like to get our money back from this robust Hungarian economy," Budapest nurse Maria Sandor told the protesters at Hungary's Parliament building, according to the news web site index.hu.

Health care workers have left in droves to work temporarily or permanently in western Europe because many have been forced to subsist on wages of less than 100,000 forints ($365.90) per month, according to labour organisations.

One in ten Hungarians plan to emigrate - by far the highest proportion for decades - and 17 percent of the country's 10 million people would like to work abroad for at least some time, according to a fresh survey by pollster Tarki.

"I would like to stay in Hungary, I would like to work as a nurse here," a protester told Index.

Both marches ended at the government building where Gabor Zombor, state secretary for health care, met them. He told the protesters they were "right in every demand you have" and promised to represent their cause at the government. ($1 = 273.3000 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Tom Heneghan)