BUDAPEST, March 10 Hungary's top independent
brokerage said it had not been affected by regulatory action
against brokerages that may have trouble accounting for hundreds
of billions of forints worth of client money.
The National Bank of Hungary suspended the licence of
brokerage Quaestor on Tuesday, citing regulatory shortcomings,
making it the third Hungarian brokerage to face regulatory
action within weeks.
Concorde Securities, Hungary's largest investment service
provider not backed by a commercial bank, said in a letter to
its clients that it recently underwent a regular central bank
review and was clean.
"The Authority conducted its regular exhaustive five-year
review's data collection and on-location phase at our company in
the past weeks," Concorde wrote. "The Authority did not
articulate negative statements about our operations."
It said its operations were conducted with full respect for
the law, its clients' funds were fully available, and that
Concorde had no ties with or exposure to market participants
involved in pending regulatory cases.
Earlier this month, the central bank revoked the licence of
brokerage Buda-Cash and four small banks linked to it, saying
the brokerage could not account for about 100 billion forints
($354 million) of client cash.
The central bank then launched extraordinary investigations
of certain investment firms, central bank spokesman Istvan
Binder told Reuters. He declined to say which firms were
targeted or why.
"We trust that we will be able to close these probes without
measures - finding everything in order - at as many domestic
investment firms as possible," Binder said.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Susan Thomas)