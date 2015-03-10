BUDAPEST, March 10 The National Bank of Hungary has suspended the licence of brokerage Quaestor due to unspecified violations of regulations, it said on Tuesday, making it the third brokerage to face regulatory action within weeks.

The central bank said a supervisor might take charge of Quaestor later in the day pending a decision on the matter.

Earlier this month, the central bank revoked the licence of brokerage Buda-Cash and four small banks linked to it, saying the brokerage could not account for about 100 billion forints ($354 million) of client cash.

