BUDAPEST, March 10 The National Bank of Hungary has suspended the licence of brokerage Quaestor due to unspecified violations of regulations, it said on Tuesday, making it the third brokerage to face regulatory action within weeks.

The regulator said a supervisor might take charge of Quaestor later, pending a decision on the matter.

Quaestor also provides banking, savings, investment and travel services to over 200,000 clients, according to information on its website, .

Earlier this month, the central bank revoked the licence of brokerage Buda-Cash and four small banks linked to it, saying the brokerage could not account for about 100 billion forints ($354 million) of client cash.

The central bank said Quaestor could close open financial market positions, but clients' access to securities and other assets had been suspended pending the inquiry.

Late on Monday, state news agency MTI cited a statement from Quaestor saying that one of its units, Quaestor Financial Hrurira, filed for bankruptcy protection after clients tried to redeem bonds in large quantities following the collapse of Buda-Cash.

A spokeswoman for Quaestor did not immediately respond to emailed questions for comment.

Quaestor Financial Hrurira launched a 70 billion forint bond issuance programme in November for the 2014-2015 period.

