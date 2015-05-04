BUDAPEST May 4 Hungarian banks might have to wait years before they see any compensation in the form of tax breaks for bailing out clients of failed brokerage Quaestor, the head of Hungary's OTP Bank was quoted saying in an interview.

The ruling Fidesz party has forced banks to finance the compensation of clients of Quaestor, which collapsed earlier this year after it was found to have issued 150 billion forints ($551 million) of bogus bonds.

The fallout could cost the country's banks $100 million a year in increased payments into the OBA deposit insurance fund and the BEVA investor protection fund for up to 10 years, a central banker has told Reuters.

OTP, which is the biggest bank in Hungary, will shoulder the biggest chunk of those burdens. Sandor Csanyi said he was sceptical about government proposals to offset those costs with tax breaks.

He told the web site vs.hu the tax breaks could only be applied once Quaestor's collateral assets had been liquidated, which he said could take as much as a decade.

"There are negotiations about deducting that cost from some kind of tax, but there is a great risk that will not happen," Csanyi said.

"The problem is there will be a Quaestor compensation fund, which will assume collateral, and we know that in Hungary even in a simple case liquidation can drag on for eight to 10 years. Well, this is a complex enough case to last at least that long."

OTP posted its first-ever annual loss in 2014 after the government forced big one-off compensation payments to borrowers who had been unfairly charged, according to decisions of the country's top court and its Parliament. ($1 = 272.2800 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Holmes)