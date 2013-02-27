* Budapest-centred rail network slows freight traffic-govt

* Govt wants to build bypass using 1 bln euro China credit line

* Railway construction to start at time of next election

BUDAPEST, Feb 27 Hungary plans to build a new railway link funded by a credit line signed with China last year to open a new freight route to western Europe, the government said on Wednesday.

The two-track link which would cross the river Danube with two bridges would cost 360 billion forints ($1.6 billion), and Hungary aims to finance it mostly from Chinese funds.

For that it needs to persuade the China Development Bank to raise the 1 billion-euro ($1.3 billion) credit line signed last year but it may use European Union funds as well if they cost less.

Extremely long travel times impair east-west freight traffic as all trains must pass through Budapest, where passenger traffic crowds the rail network, the government said.

The government now plans to build a 113-kilometre bypass to resolve this problem, said Peter Szijjarto, Secretary of State in the Prime Minister's Office.

Szijjarto said the project could start in spring 2014 -- just when Hungary will hold elections -- if the Chinese bank is ready to provide the funding. Construction of what would be Hungary's first new railway since 1948 could help the depressed economy. ($1=225.6368 Hungarian forints) ($1=0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Greg Mahlich)