* Budapest-centred rail network slows freight traffic-govt
* Govt wants to build bypass using 1 bln euro China credit
* Railway construction to start at time of next election
BUDAPEST, Feb 27 Hungary plans to build a new
railway link funded by a credit line signed with China last year
to open a new freight route to western Europe, the government
said on Wednesday.
The two-track link which would cross the river Danube with
two bridges would cost 360 billion forints ($1.6 billion), and
Hungary aims to finance it mostly from Chinese funds.
For that it needs to persuade the China Development Bank to
raise the 1 billion-euro ($1.3 billion) credit line signed last
year but it may use European Union funds as well if they cost
less.
Extremely long travel times impair east-west freight traffic
as all trains must pass through Budapest, where passenger
traffic crowds the rail network, the government said.
The government now plans to build a 113-kilometre bypass to
resolve this problem, said Peter Szijjarto, Secretary of State
in the Prime Minister's Office.
Szijjarto said the project could start in spring 2014 --
just when Hungary will hold elections -- if the Chinese bank is
ready to provide the funding. Construction of what would be
Hungary's first new railway since 1948 could help the depressed
economy.
