* Interest rate on overnight deposits cut to 0.1 pct
* Bank may also rethink mandatory reserve levels
* Latest step to push liquidity out of central bank
facilities
* Forint falls to two-week low versus euro
By Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Sept 24 The National Bank of Hungary
will lower the corridor around its base rate by 25 basis points
from Friday, as part of an effort to get local banks to move
funds they have parked at the central bank into government debt.
The decision, taken at the Monetary Council's meeting on
Tuesday and announced on Thursday, is the latest in a string of
reforms to reduce the appeal of central bank instruments and
spur demand for government securities, to curb financing costs.
The central bank reduced the interest rate paid on overnight
deposits to 0.1 percent and the interest rate to be paid on
overnight credit to 2.1 percent starting on Friday.
The base rate will remain unchanged at 1.35 percent
after the bank had pledged to keep rates on hold until at least
the third quarter of 2017.
At 1336 GMT, the forint traded at 314.79 versus
the euro, rebounding from a two-week low of 315.50 per euro it
reached after the new measures were announced.
The central bank said as a result of liquidity reforms
adopted earlier, the yield on three-month Treasury bills sank to
record lows, even dipping below its overnight deposit rate on
some days.
"The reduction in yield differences may encourage banks to
adjust through increasing the overnight deposit stock instead of
raising demand in the government securities market," it said.
It said if banks' adjustment does not match the central
bank's objectives, it was ready to take further steps.
The latest move came two days after the bank replaced its
two-week policy instrument with a three-month deposit. That is
meant to encourage banks to buy bonds rather than tie up funds
for three months.
On Wednesday, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told Reuters the
central bank now focused on bringing down the longer end of the
yield curve to cut financing costs, helping companies invest and
the government roll over its debt at more affordable rates.
"The central bank looks intent on reducing the amount of
funds parked in its facilities," said analyst David Nemeth at
the local unit of Belgian bancassurer KBC Group.
"I would have thought they will wait a few weeks or a couple
of months to see how the market responds to the new three-month
deposit, but it looks like they want to accelerate the process,"
he said.
The central bank will also rethink the system of commercial
banks' mandatory reserves and may abolish the option of a 5
percent reserve ratio, deputy governor Nagy said on Thursday,
another step to boost liquidity.
