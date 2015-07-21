BRIEF-GF Securities' board elects chairman, appoints general manager
* Says board elects Sun Shuming as chairman, appoints Lin Zhihai as general manager
BUDAPEST, July 21 Hungary's central bank managing director Marton Nagy will succeed Adam Balog as deputy governor, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy told a news conference on Tuesday.
Balog has already announced he would step down to take over leadership of state-owned MKB Bank.
Balog, who will become Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at MKB, has been a member of the central bank's rate-setting Monetary Council since March 2013.
Nagy has been the mastermind behind central bank policies affecting the bank sector. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. Treasury yields reduced their earlier fall on Wednesday as data showed import and export prices in April rose more than analysts' forecasts, supporting the view domestic inflation is approaching the Federal Reserve's 2-percent goal.