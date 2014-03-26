BUDAPEST, March 26 Hungary's forint, which is
skirting two-year lows, is still "very far" from levels that
would pose risks to financial stability and could possibly force
the central bank to step in, deputy governor Adam Balog was
quoted as saying on Wednesday.
In an interview with local news website index.hu, Balog was
also cited as saying the bank was near the end of its monetary
easing cycle after cutting rates by another 10 basis points to
2.6 percent on Tuesday.
When asked if a one-off rate hike was plausible in a market
stress scenario, Balog said: "At the moment I do not see this as
a realistic option, for this the environment should deteriorate
very substantially."
Balog also repeated a message of the bank from Tuesday that
if the international market sentiment worsens significantly,
that could lead to a halt in rate cuts.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than)