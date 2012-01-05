LONDON Jan 5 Expectations Hungary's central bank will resort to steep rate hikes to defend the plunging currency have caused the interest rate swaps curve (IRS) to invert, with the 2-year part of the curve trading 60 basis points above the 10-year.

The unfolding crisis in Hungary has pushed the forint to record lows against the euro and markets are betting on at least 150 basis points of currency-defensive rate rises over the next six months, swaps indicate.

That has pushed front-end IRS sharply higher, with 2-year swaps at 8.52 percent from 7.9 percent at the start of January. Ten-year IRS have risen to a lesser extent to just below 8 percent, creating the negative gap, the following graphic shows:

The curve had briefly inverted in November but that negative gap of around 10 bps was quickly reversed.

"The market is pricing in rate hikes. These will be front-loaded, that's pushing 2-year swaps higher and inverting the curve," says Manik Narain, emerging markets strategist at UBS.

However this week's selloff has seen swaps rise to a lesser extent than cash bond yields, with the 10-year bond yield rising 150 bps since the start of 2012 to around 10.8 percent as investors and local banks liquidated holdings of longer bonds.

That has blown the 10-year asset swap spread (ASW), the difference between bond yields and swaps, to near record highs of 285 bps. In mid-December, 10-year swap levels were only 115 bps below the 10-year cash bond yield. The record high level of 309 bps was hit in early 2009.

"What we are seeing is evidence of financial funding presures...banks are probably reducing holdings of 10-year bonds and that has pushed up yields quite sharply," Narain adds. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Graphic by Scott Barber. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)