BUDAPEST, March 24 Hungary's central bank will continue rate cuts until the achievement of its 3 percent inflation target is ensured, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Tuesday, after the bank resumed its easing cycle with a 15 basis point reduction.

When asked if the current relatively strong levels of the Hungarian forint versus the euro had a role in the bank's decision to resume easing, Matolcsy said the bank had only one anchor, its inflation target.

He told a news conference that it was uncertain at this point how long the new easing cycle would last, but it would "surely not be 24 months." (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)