BUDAPEST, March 6 Hungarian real interest rates
should not sink to levels that no longer support the economic
policies of the government, Economy Ministry State Secretary
Gabor Orban said on Thursday.
The central bank has lowered its base rate to a record low
of 2.7 percent from an August 2012 peak of 7 percent in
steady monthly cuts and on Wednesday the bank said it would
decide in March whether further easing was possible.
"There is pressure on real interest rates across the world
and we cannot separate ourselves from this," Orban told a
conference on the forint organised by business news website
portfolio.hu.
"There is a level of real interest rates, which no longer
supports the government's economic policies," he said. "The
Monetary Council is also aware of this and I am certain that
this (factor) is part of their consideration."
Two of the bank's nine rate-setters voted last month to halt
rate cuts at 2.85 percent.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)