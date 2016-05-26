BUDAPEST May 26 Hungary's central bank still expects economic growth to come in around 3 percent this year, as the economy will pick up in the second half of the year, National Bank of Hungary deputy governor Marton Nagy said on Thursday.

"We think growth of around 3 percent is achievable, there is a significant chance for that," Nagy told reporters. In the first quarter Hungary's economic growth slowed more than expected.

Central bank director Barnabas Virag said wage growth was stronger than expected and this would show up in domestic consumption later this year. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)