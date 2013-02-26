BUDAPEST Feb 26 Hungary's central bank cut
interest rates to 5.25 percent on Tuesday, delivering its
seventh quarter-point reduction in a row to curb borrowing costs
in the recession-hit economy.
The divided Monetary Council started rate cuts in August,
with members appointed by the ruling party's majority in
parliament outvoting the bank's governor and his two deputies,
and rates now match the all-time low hit in April 2010.
Governor Andras Simor, whose six-year mandate expires this
week, will hold a news conference about the rate decision at
1400 GMT.
