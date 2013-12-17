BUDAPEST Dec 17 Hungary's central bank cut
interest rates by another 20 basis points on Tuesday, bringing
its main rate to the 3 percent level where it has said
cuts could probably end, although some economists see scope for
further easing.
Tuesday's reduction - the 17th in a row - was in line with
analysts' forecasts in a recent Reuters poll.
The forint was steady at 299.23 per euro after the
decision.
The rate-setting Monetary Council will publish a statement
about the decision at 1400 GMT when the bank also unveils
updated forecasts from its quarterly inflation report.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs/Krisztina Than)