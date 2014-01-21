BUDAPEST Jan 21 Hungary's central bank cut
interest rates by 15 basis points to a new low of 2.85 percent
on Tuesday, slightly more than most analysts expected,
shrugging off a weakening forint as domestic debt auctions
remain well bid and default risk is near four-year-lows.
The Monetary Council, appointed in its entirety under Prime
Minister Viktor Orban's government, lowered rates below its own
previously flagged 3 percent bottom, taking advantage of a
benign market reaction to a cut in U.S. monetary stimulus.
Tuesday's cut was slightly larger than most analysts had
expected in a Jan. 13-16 Reuters poll. Sixteen of 20 analysts
forecast a 10 basis-point cut, while four had predicted another
20 basis-point reduction. None of the analysts
tipped a 15 basis-point cut.
The bank has now lowered the cost of borrowing by a total of
4.15 percentage points since August 2012 to help the economy.
