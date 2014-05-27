BUDAPEST May 27 The National Bank of Hungary cut its base rate by another 10 basis points on Tuesday, bringing it to a record low 2.4 percent, below the benchmark in regional heavyweight Poland.

The 22nd successive monthly reduction in the base rate was forecast by most analysts polled by Reuters last week.

The forint traded at 303.61 versus the euro, a tad firmer than 303.70 just before the announcement.

The bank will release a statement at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)