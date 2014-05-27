EU mergers and takeovers (April 18)
BRUSSELS, April 18 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BUDAPEST May 27 The National Bank of Hungary cut its base rate by another 10 basis points on Tuesday, bringing it to a record low 2.4 percent, below the benchmark in regional heavyweight Poland.
The 22nd successive monthly reduction in the base rate was forecast by most analysts polled by Reuters last week.
The forint traded at 303.61 versus the euro, a tad firmer than 303.70 just before the announcement.
The bank will release a statement at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
BRUSSELS, April 18 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 18 Bank of America Corp reported a higher-than-expected jump in quarterly profit as trading surged and the lender earned more from underwriting debt and equity offerings and advising on deals.