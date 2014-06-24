BUDAPEST, June 24 The National Bank of Hungary cut its base interest rate by another 10 basis points on Tuesday, bringing it to a record low 2.3 percent as evidence of falling price pressures gave it further leeway to pursue growth-friendly policies.

The 23rd successive monthly reduction in the base rate was forecast by all analysts polled by Reuters last week.

The forint traded at 305.60 versus the euro, a tad firmer than 305.70 just before the announcement.

The bank will release a statement at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)