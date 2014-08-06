BUDAPEST Aug 6 Hungary's central bank said on
Wednesday that eight of its nine rate setters backed a 20 basis
point interest rate cut last month when the bank also announced
the end of its easing cycle.
In the minutes of the July meeting published on Wednesday,
the National Bank of Hungary said that one rate setter, Janos
Cinkotai, voted to keep rates on hold.
The bank also said that looking ahead, the macroeconomic
outlook "pointed in the direction of persistently loose monetary
conditions."
Last month's cut in the benchmark rate to 2.1 percent
was the last in a 2-year campaign to help the economy and the
bank said that it planned to keep the rate on hold until the end
of next year.
