BUDAPEST, Sept 23 Hungary's central bank left its base rate unchanged at 2.1 percent on Tuesday, in line with its guidance that rates should remain at a record low through next year to boost the economy.

The bank, led by a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has slashed borrowing costs from a peak of 7 percent in 2012. Rates have been on hold at 2.1 percent since the bank made a last, 20 basis point cut in July.

The bank will issue a statement at 1300 GMT, when it also unveils the key figures from its new inflation report. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)