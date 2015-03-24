BUDAPEST, March 24 Hungary's central bank
lowered interest rates by 15 basis points to 1.95 percent
on Tuesday, resuming cuts after a seven-month pause as a plunge
in oil prices and weak euro zone activity suppressed already
weak domestic inflation.
The decision was in line with a median forecast in a Reuters
poll projecting a 15 basis point reduction in the benchmark,
which the bank has held steady since it ended an aggressive
cycle of rate easing in July.
At 1302 GMT, the forint traded at 302.70 versus
the euro, stronger than 303.47 before the announcement.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)