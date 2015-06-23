BUDAPEST, June 23 Hungary's central bank cut its main interest rate to a new low of 1.5 percent on Tuesday but concerns over Greece, an impending U.S. rate rise and rising inflation are expected to narrow its room for further easing.

The National Bank of Hungary has been trimming its base rate in 15 basis point steps since March to help government efforts to boost growth.

The rate cut was in line with analysts expectation in a Reuters poll last week.

The bank is due to release a statement at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)