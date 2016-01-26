BUDAPEST Jan 26 Hungary's central bank kept its
base interest rate on hold at a record-low 1.35 percent on
Tuesday, having launched new measures two weeks ago to drive
down long-term market interest rates.
All 21 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll last week said
the bank would keep its main rate on hold.
The National Bank of Hungary, run by Governor Gyorgy
Matolcsy, a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has
pledged to loosen monetary policy without cutting its main
benchmark interest rate further.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)