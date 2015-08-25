BUDAPEST Aug 25 Hungary's central bank kept its base rate on hold at 1.35 percent on Tuesday, as expected, after it officially ended its easing cycle last month, joining other central European countries who have already finished cutting.

At 1201 GMT, the forint traded at 312.50 versus the euro, unchanged from levels before the announcement. All 19 economists in an Aug. 13-17 Reuters poll had said Hungary's rates would remain unchanged.

The bank will release a post-meeting statement at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)