BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
BUDAPEST, April 26 The National Bank of Hungary cut its base rate by 15 basis points to a new low of 1.05 percent on Tuesday, as it tries to bolster economic growth and revive inflation.
The bank also narrowed its interest rate corridor, cutting its overnight lending rate by 15 basis points to 1.3 percent, while keeping its overnight deposit rate on hold.
The rate decision was in line with analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll. The same poll projected further cuts in the base rate, to 0.75 percent, aided by lack of inflation and the European Central Bank's continued policy easing. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO