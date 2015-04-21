* Bank launched new easing cycle last month

* Inflation negative, forint strong

* Further cautious cuts expected to 1.5 pct by end-year

* Bank due to publish statement at 1300 GMT

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, April 21 Hungary's central bank cut interest rates by 15 basis points to a new low of 1.8 percent on Tuesday, taking advantage of sub-zero inflation, a strong forint and capital flows into Central Europe's fast-growing economies.

The National Bank of Hungary, run by a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, launched a new easing cycle last month, cutting its base rate for the first time in eight months, by 15 basis points. It also flagged further cuts.

In a Reuters survey last week, 20 of 21 analysts forecast the bank would cut by 15 points again. One analyst projected a 10 basis point reduction.

Some other central banks in emerging Europe are also easing policy to stop their strengthening currencies from driving down inflation and hurting growth.

Manufacturing in the region is expanding strongly thanks to its close links to the euro zone, attracting fresh capital inflows and driving the forint and zloty to many-month highs. The European Central Bank's bond-buying programme has been also buoying Central European assets.

Hungarian annual inflation was -0.6 percent in March, and the central bank sees it well below its 3 percent medium-term target this year and next.

Commerzbank predicts cuts to 1.5 percent by the end of June.

"We would not rule out rates going lower later in the year again," it said in a note.

NBH Deputy Governor Adam Balog has told Reuters the new easing cycle would have several steps. Analysts' median forecast was for rates to drop to 1.5 percent by end-2015.

The forint remains strong, at around 298 versus the euro, despite some unease among investors about Hungarian brokerage collapses.

The rate cuts could help take some steam out of the forint, some analysts said.

"With the forint having already strengthened roughly 7.5 percent against euro since mid-January 2015 ... the NBH may want to curb - and possibly reverse - sharp appreciation pressures on the currency to protect vital export sector competitiveness," Societe General analyst Phoenix Kalen said in a note.

"Risks to our current forecast of a 1.50 percent floor in policy rates are distinctly to the downside." (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)