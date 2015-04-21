(Adds central bank statement, forint)

* Bank launched new easing cycle last month

* Inflation negative, forint strong

* Further cautious cuts expected to 1.5 pct by end-year

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, April 21 Hungary's central bank trimmed interest rates to a new low of 1.8 percent on Tuesday and flagged more cuts, taking advantage of falling prices, a strong forint and capital flows into Central Europe's fast-growing economies.

The National Bank of Hungary, run by a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, trimmed 15 basis points off its base rate , matching a cut last month that ended an eight-month pause.

In a Reuters survey last week, 20 of 21 analysts forecast the bank would cut by 15 points again. One analyst projected a 10 basis point reduction.

"Cautious easing of the policy rate may continue as long as it supports the achievement of the medium-term inflation target," the rate-setting Monetary Council said in a statement after the decision.

The bank also said that inflationary pressures "are likely to remain moderate for an extended period."

Some other central banks in emerging Europe are also easing policy to stop their strengthening currencies from driving down inflation and hurting growth.

Manufacturing in the region is expanding strongly thanks to its close links to the euro zone, attracting fresh capital inflows and driving the forint and zloty to many-month highs. The European Central Bank's bond-buying programme has been also buoying Central European assets.

Hungarian annual inflation was -0.6 percent in March, and the central bank sees it well below its 3 percent medium-term target this year and next.

Commerzbank predicts cuts to 1.5 percent by the end of June.

"We would not rule out rates going lower later in the year again," it said in a note.

Analysts' median forecast was for rates to drop to 1.5 percent by end-2015.

The forint remains strong, at around 298 versus the euro, despite some unease among investors about Hungarian brokerage collapses. It was unfazed by Tuesday's rate cut.

The rate cuts could help take some steam out of the forint, some analysts said.

"With the forint having already strengthened roughly 7.5 percent against euro since mid-January 2015 ... the NBH may want to curb - and possibly reverse - sharp appreciation pressures on the currency to protect vital export sector competitiveness," Societe General analyst Phoenix Kalen said in a note before Tuesday's decision.

"Risks to our current forecast of a 1.50 percent floor in policy rates are distinctly to the downside." (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)