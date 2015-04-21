(Adds central bank statement, forint)
* Bank launched new easing cycle last month
* Inflation negative, forint strong
* Further cautious cuts expected to 1.5 pct by end-year
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, April 21 Hungary's central bank
trimmed interest rates to a new low of 1.8 percent on Tuesday
and flagged more cuts, taking advantage of falling prices, a
strong forint and capital flows into Central Europe's
fast-growing economies.
The National Bank of Hungary, run by a close ally of Prime
Minister Viktor Orban, trimmed 15 basis points off its base rate
, matching a cut last month that ended an eight-month
pause.
In a Reuters survey last week, 20 of 21 analysts forecast
the bank would cut by 15 points again. One analyst projected a
10 basis point reduction.
"Cautious easing of the policy rate may continue as long as
it supports the achievement of the medium-term inflation
target," the rate-setting Monetary Council said in a statement
after the decision.
The bank also said that inflationary pressures "are likely
to remain moderate for an extended period."
Some other central banks in emerging Europe are also easing
policy to stop their strengthening currencies from driving down
inflation and hurting growth.
Manufacturing in the region is expanding strongly thanks to
its close links to the euro zone, attracting fresh capital
inflows and driving the forint and zloty to many-month highs.
The European Central Bank's bond-buying programme has been also
buoying Central European assets.
Hungarian annual inflation was -0.6 percent in March, and
the central bank sees it well below its 3 percent medium-term
target this year and next.
Commerzbank predicts cuts to 1.5 percent by the end of June.
"We would not rule out rates going lower later in the year
again," it said in a note.
Analysts' median forecast was for rates to drop to 1.5
percent by end-2015.
The forint remains strong, at around 298 versus
the euro, despite some unease among investors about Hungarian
brokerage collapses. It was unfazed by Tuesday's rate cut.
The rate cuts could help take some steam out of the forint,
some analysts said.
"With the forint having already strengthened roughly 7.5
percent against euro since mid-January 2015 ... the NBH may want
to curb - and possibly reverse - sharp appreciation pressures on
the currency to protect vital export sector competitiveness,"
Societe General analyst Phoenix Kalen said in a note before
Tuesday's decision.
"Risks to our current forecast of a 1.50 percent floor in
policy rates are distinctly to the downside."
