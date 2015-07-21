* Central bank cuts rates by 15 bps to 1.35 pct

* Most analysts expected 10 bps cut

* Central bank may call end to latest easing cycle

* Investors await governor's 1230 GMT news conference

* Main risk is U.S. rate rise expected later this year

BUDAPEST, July 21 Hungary's central bank cut its main interest rate by 15 basis points to a new low of 1.35 percent on Tuesday but looked set to announce an end to its latest easing cycle at a news conference at 1230 GMT.

A benign inflation outlook and gains in the forint after Greece reached a deal with its creditors gave the bank room to make its fifth cut since it resumed easing in March to reinforce the impact of government steps to boost the economy.

Equilor analyst Akos Kuti said the fact that central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy was going to hold a news conference suggested an important shift in guidance was coming.

"Investors are now expecting that monetary easing will come to an end after today's cut," Kuti said ahead of the rate decision.

Most analysts in a Reuters poll last week had said the bank would reduce the size of its rate cuts from the 15 basis-point reductions it has made each month since March.

After the rate decision the forint firmed up 0.3 percent against the euro to 308.90 as of 1207 GMT.

In July last year the bank called time on a two-year rate-cutting cycle that had taken the benchmark rate to 2.1 percent from 7 percent.

After its policy meeting in June, the bank said that achieving its medium-term 3 percent inflation target pointed to the direction of further, "slight" easing of the policy rate.

Inflation ran at an annual 0.6 percent last month.

The main risk to regional markets beyond Greece is the growing prospects of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising rates from near zero, where they have been since December 2008. Such a move may make emerging assets less attractive.

Hungary hopes to dampen the impact of such a move by further reducing its exposure to foreign currency borrowing and make local banks buy more forint-denominated government debt instead of parking funds with the NBH.

Some analysts also expect a credit rating upgrade for Hungary later this year, which could return central Europe's most indebted nation to the coveted investment-grade category it relinquished over three years ago. That could provide an added cushion to any volatility based on factors outside of Hungary.

Central bank economists said in a survey published on Monday that the development of the interbank yield curve indicated that "a sustained low interest rate environment can prevail in Hungary based on both market and analyst expectations." (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Hugh Lawson)