* Central bank says 15 bps cut to be last in cycle
* It cut more often than any other country this year
* Defied predictions of an investor exodus
* Main risk now for markets is expected U.S. rate rise
By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, July 21 Hungary on Tuesday ended a
three-year campaign of interest rate cuts with one final
reduction, defying international markets which had long
predicted that Budapest would crash its currency if it kept
cutting so aggressively.
The final rate reduction, by 15 basis points, took the
number of cuts by Hungary this year to five -- more than any
other central bank in the world.
Hungary's emergence from the cuts unscathed was a
vindication for Prime Minister Victor Orban, who has relished
outwitting markets with his unorthodox economic policies, and
for his lieutenant, central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy.
The rate cuts, from 7 percent three years ago to 1.35
percent now, did not produce the exodus of investors from
Hungarian assets that many predicted, and also contributed to
economic growth forecast this year at 3.3 percent, more than
twice the European Union average.
Hungary's forint currency jumped on the
announcement that the easing cycle was at an end.
"We think that we have managed to create one of the most
favourable business environments in Hungarian economic history,"
Matolcsy said at a news conference.
He said the bank would now keep interest rates on hold for a
long time, supported by loose monetary policies pursued by the
world's major central banks.
RISK REWARDED
Hungary was taking a significant risk when it embarked on
its campaign of rate cuts.
Investors were alarmed at Hungary's debt, and at battles
Orban fought with the International Monetary Fund and
multinational firms. The investors were prepared to hang onto
Hungarian assets despite all this because the returns were
higher than they could get elsewhere in Europe.
Cutting rates threatened to undermine that logic, and to
send investors to other emerging markets which offered better
returns and not much more risk.
Hungary was helped though by massive liquidity boosting
measures by global central banks, which boosted appetite for
riskier emerging assets, including the government bonds of
"junk" rated Hungary.
At the same time, the government has curbed the budget
deficit, and eliminated a massive pile of foreign-currency
mortgages by converting them into forints earlier this year,
further reducing the country's vulnerabilities.
Hungary now has a good chance to have its sovereign debt
upgraded into investment grade this year even though its
policies are still often unpredictable.
A benign inflation outlook and gains in the forint after
Greece reached a deal with its creditors gave the central bank
room to make the rate cut on Tuesday.
"We expect a rate hike in autumn next year at the earliest,
which could be very gradual and moderate," Takarekbank said in a
note, projecting the rate would rise to 1.75 percent by the end
of 2016.
CHANGE IN TIDE
Orban's triumph is tempered: his vindication over monetary
policy has coincided with a slump in his popularity. Polls show
voters are disillusioned with his Fidesz party after a series of
missteps and corruption scandals involving party officials.
Even with the cuts now at an end, there are still risks
facing Hungary's monetary policy.
These include fallout from Greece's debt crisis, and the
possibility the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates, reversing
the tide of money that has been flowing into emerging markets
like Hungary and sending it back into U.S. and euro zone assets.
Hungary hopes to dampen the impact of such a move by further
reducing its exposure to foreign currency borrowing and making
local banks buy more forint-denominated government debt.
As part of that strategy, from September the bank will
change its main monetary policy tool, which will be a 3-month
deposit, instead of its 2-week deposit now.
The bank has said that will encourage banks in Hungary to
buy more government securities.
Marton Nagy, the central bank managing director, who is set
to take over soon as deputy governor, said this shift to a new
policy tool should go smoothly.
"We are giving the banking system a very long time to
prepare for this transition and manage its liquidity
appropriately," he told reporters.
(Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever in LONDON; Writing by
Krisztina Than; Editing by Christian Lowe)