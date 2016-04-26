BUDAPEST, April 26 The National Bank of Hungary cut its base rate by 15 basis points to a new low of 1.05 percent on Tuesday as it tries to bolster the economy, but it signalled that room for more rate cuts was limited.

The bank, run by a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said it was ready to use all the tools available to revive below-target inflation and signalled further "slight" easing of its main policy rate.

"In the Council's assessment, the sustainable achievement of the inflation target points to a further slight reduction in the policy rate," the Monetary Council said in its statement.

Hungary's headline inflation rate fell to an annual -0.2 percent in March. The central bank's target is 3 percent, plus or minus a percentage point.

"According to our base case scenario, the base rate will bottom out at 0.9 percent, and then it will remain at that level for a longer time," CIB Bank analysts said in a note.

The analysts said rates might fall further if the European Central Bank puts more monetary easing into effect or the Federal Reserve raises U.S. rates later than expected.

Tuesday's rate decision was in line with analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll. The same poll projected further cuts in the base rate, to 0.75 percent, aided by lack of inflation and the European Central Bank's continued policy easing.

Hungary's central bank also cut the 1.45 percent overnight lending rate to 1.3 percent, narrowing the corridor between its highest and lowest rates. It kept its overnight deposit rate - the lower bound of its corridor - on hold at -0.05 percent.

At 1331 GMT, the forint traded at 311.70 to the euro, strengthening from its 312.60 level before the decision.

With inflation held down by a decline in crude oil and commodities prices, expectations have grown for lower rates.

Hungarian assets, including the forint, have also been strengthened by optimism that Hungary's debt rating will be improved to investment grade, after years of a junk rating. Fitch is due to review Hungary's rating on May 20, and some in the market predict an upgrade.

Last month, the bank forecast inflation would reach 0.3 percent this year and 2.4 percent in 2017. Tax cuts announced by the government this month could lower it further. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than, editing by Larry King)