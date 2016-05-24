By Krisztina Than
| BUDAPEST
BUDAPEST May 24 The National Bank of Hungary
signalled an end to its monetary easing campaign on Tuesday
after cutting its base rate to 0.9 percent, saying current rate
levels would support the economy and ensure it meets its
inflation goal.
The bank, run by a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor
Orban, has cut its base rate in 15 basis-point monthly
steps since it started easing again in March to bolster the
economy and revive inflation.
Many market players expected the bank to finish its easing
cycle on Tuesday after it suggested last month that there was
little room for further cuts. Its deputy governor, Marton Nagy,
also tried to cool expectations for more rate reductions.
"With the current 15 basis point reduction the policy rate
has reached the level of 0.9 percent which ensures the
medium-term achievement of the inflation target and a
corresponding degree of support to the economy," the
rate-setting Monetary Council said in a statement.
"Based on available information, the inflation outlook and
the cyclical position of the real economy point to maintaining
the 0.9 percent base rate for an extended period," it added.
In a May 17-18 Reuters poll, 19 out of 20 analysts projected
a 15 basis-point cut for Tuesday and one analyst forecast a 10
basis-point reduction.
The forint firmed to 315.66 to the euro from 316
before the rate decision, while yields rose 3-4 basis points.
The bank also cut the overnight lending rate by 15 basis
points to 1.15 percent but kept its overnight deposit rate at
-0.05 percent, narrowing the corridor between its highest and
lowest rates.
The bank has now slashed the base rate from a peak of 7
percent in 2012, supported Orban's economic policies with a
massive programme to boost lending to companies and cut the
state's borrowing costs by forcing local banks to buy more
government debt.
CIB Bank analysts said the bank's statement sent a clear
message that it had now effectively ended its easing cycle.
"In the coming months the benchmark rate could remain at 0.9
percent, but if needed, the bank may fine-tune its (monetary
policy) toolkit and/or take unconventional measures," CIB Bank
said in a note.
The bank said recent wage data suggested that "the risk of
second-round effects resulting from an excessively low level of
inflation expectations has diminished."
Headline inflation returned to positive territory in April,
coming in at 0.2 percent year-on-year after -0.2 in March.
The bank said inflation would approach its target of around
3 percent only in the first half of 2018.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Hugh Lawson)