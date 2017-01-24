(Adds central bank comment, analyst, updates forint)
* Base rate unchanged at 0.9 pct, as expected
* Overnight borrowing/lending rates also steady
* Ready to ease monetary conditions further if needed
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Jan 24 Hungary's central bank kept its
base interest rate on hold at a record low on Tuesday, sticking
to its declared policy of using alternative instruments to ease
monetary conditions.
In line with its earlier message, the bank reiterated that
it was ready to loosen monetary conditions further via
unconventional tools if needed.
"If ... warranted by the achievement of the inflation
target, the Council will stand ready to ease monetary conditions
further using unconventional, targeted instruments," the
Monetary Council said in a statement.
The bank ruled out further cuts in the base rate from
0.9 percent last May, instead cutting the stock of three-month
deposits by imposing limits on them as its key tool to drive
down borrowing costs.
"The big question this year will be how the central bank
shapes liquidity conditions in the local money market, whether
it introduces new tools in addition to the existing tools or
whether it phases out some tools," said Gergely Urmossy, an
analyst at Erste Bank in a note.
In a Reuters poll last week, all respondents said the
central bank would hold the base rate, and their median
forecasts saw no change by end-2017 and a rise to 1.25 percent
by end-2018.
With the government conducting a major fiscal stimulus
programme to boost the economy, wage hikes, rising domestic
consumption and a pick-up in lending are seen lifting inflation
in Hungary in 2017 from the anaemic levels of recent years.
Annual inflation accelerated to 1.8 percent in December, the
highest since July 2013, but the central bank's 3 percent
inflation target is not seen as being at risk.
Short-term yields have stabilised well below the bank's base
rate, with the three-month treasury bills sold at 0.11 percent
at an auction on Tuesday.
"There is no need for immediate steps, the goal continues to
be for the base rate to stay at 0.9 percent for as long as
possible, and the short end of the yield curve to move well
below this level," CIB Bank said in a note before the rate
decision.
At 1433 GMT, the forint traded at 310.36 versus
the euro, unchanged from 310.40 before the rate decision.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Gareth Jones)