(Adds central bank comment, analyst, updates forint)

* Base rate unchanged at 0.9 pct, as expected

* Overnight borrowing/lending rates also steady

* Ready to ease monetary conditions further if needed

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Jan 24 Hungary's central bank kept its base interest rate on hold at a record low on Tuesday, sticking to its declared policy of using alternative instruments to ease monetary conditions.

In line with its earlier message, the bank reiterated that it was ready to loosen monetary conditions further via unconventional tools if needed.

"If ... warranted by the achievement of the inflation target, the Council will stand ready to ease monetary conditions further using unconventional, targeted instruments," the Monetary Council said in a statement.

The bank ruled out further cuts in the base rate from 0.9 percent last May, instead cutting the stock of three-month deposits by imposing limits on them as its key tool to drive down borrowing costs.

"The big question this year will be how the central bank shapes liquidity conditions in the local money market, whether it introduces new tools in addition to the existing tools or whether it phases out some tools," said Gergely Urmossy, an analyst at Erste Bank in a note.

In a Reuters poll last week, all respondents said the central bank would hold the base rate, and their median forecasts saw no change by end-2017 and a rise to 1.25 percent by end-2018.

With the government conducting a major fiscal stimulus programme to boost the economy, wage hikes, rising domestic consumption and a pick-up in lending are seen lifting inflation in Hungary in 2017 from the anaemic levels of recent years.

Annual inflation accelerated to 1.8 percent in December, the highest since July 2013, but the central bank's 3 percent inflation target is not seen as being at risk.

Short-term yields have stabilised well below the bank's base rate, with the three-month treasury bills sold at 0.11 percent at an auction on Tuesday.

"There is no need for immediate steps, the goal continues to be for the base rate to stay at 0.9 percent for as long as possible, and the short end of the yield curve to move well below this level," CIB Bank said in a note before the rate decision.

At 1433 GMT, the forint traded at 310.36 versus the euro, unchanged from 310.40 before the rate decision. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Gareth Jones)